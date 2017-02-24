8:19pm Fri 24 February
Landowners say EPA botched cleanup, now they want a shot

OPPORTUNITY, Mont. (AP) " Dozens of residents of a small southwestern Montana community say federal environmental officials have botched a 34-year environmental cleanup of the toxic metals in their soil, and now they want a shot at it.

The residents of Opportunity are suing BP-owned Atlantic Richfield Co. to force the company to pay for the full removal and replacement of all their soil down to 2 feet.

The residents live downwind of a shuttered smelter that processed copper dug up from nearby Butte for nearly a century. The Anaconda smelter's 585-foot-tall smokestack spewed arsenic and other toxins daily until it was shut down in 1980, creating a 300-square-mile Superfund site.

ARCO and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency oppose the Opportunity residents' cleanup plans, saying it would interfere with the EPA-mandated cleanup.

The case is before the Montana Supreme Court.

