We're drinking stronger booze more often

New Zealanders are drinking stronger beer and more often than they were last year, according to Statistics New Zealand figures out today.

The figures show that the amount of high-strength beer was up 17 per cent in 2016, while there was a 4.2 per cent increase in the amount of alcohol on our shelves.

The government statistics agency said that a spike in the amount of beer with an alcohol content above 5 per cent followed an even bigger increase of 38 per cent in 2015.

Low-strength beer was down while beer with the mid-range alcohol content, between 4.35 and 5 per cent, rose by 6.4 per cent.

"The volume has doubled in the last five years, reflecting the growing demand for craft beers," said international statistics manager Nicola Growden.

The total volume of all alcoholic drinks rose 4.2 per cent in 2016, with beer (3.7 per cent), wine (4.7 per cent), and spirits (7.7 per cent) volumes all up.

This contrasts with 2015 when there was little overall change in the total volume available, and a 2 per cent fall in 2014.

The total volume of pure alcohol, expressed as the number of standard drinks available per person a day, rose 5.1 per cent in 2016, following a 2.2 per cent fall in 2015. Despite the rise in 2016, the latest level is the third-lowest in the last 16 years.

"There was enough alcohol for each adult New Zealander to drink the equivalent of two standard drinks a day," Growden said. "This is 500ml of 5 per cent alcohol beer, or two glasses of wine per person."

- NZ Herald