10:34am Fri 24 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Boston Scientific and Hormel skid; Square and HP jump

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Square Inc., up $2.11 to $17.15

The mobile payments processor reported a larger-than-expected profit and gave strong estimates for 2017.

Boston Scientific Corp., down 68 cents to $24.48

The company recalled a heart valve device because of a manufacturing problem.

Hormel Foods Inc., down $2.01 to $35.29

The company announced weak first-quarter results and lowered its profit forecast because of lower turkey prices.

HP Inc., up $1.40 to $17.60

The company posted stronger-than-expected sales of personal computers.

L Brands Inc., down $9.19 to $48.94

The company said its February sales have been weak, especially at Victoria's Secret stores.

Arris International PLC, down $4.44 to $26.26

The communications technology company gave a weak sales forecast and announced an $80 million acquisition.

AMC Networks Inc., up $2.34 to $59.84

The cable channel company beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as its AMC and IFC channels did well.

FirstEnergy Corp., up 60 cents to $31.39

Investors who sought income bought shares of utility companies as bond yields dropped.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 Feb 2017 10:37:56 Processing Time: 22ms