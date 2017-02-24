Long-term mortgage rates rise slightly this week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose slightly this week, continuing a holding pattern that has prevailed this month.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose slightly this week, continuing a holding pattern that has prevailed this month.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 24 Feb 2017 09:46:07 Processing Time: 38ms