8:10am Fri 24 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Long-term mortgage rates rise slightly this week

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose slightly this week, continuing a holding pattern that has prevailed this month.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 24 Feb 2017 09:46:07 Processing Time: 38ms