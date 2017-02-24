5:47am Fri 24 February
Guards become first Sands casino workers with union contract

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) " Security officers at a Pennsylvania casino have become the first to ratify a union contract under billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

The (Allentown) Morning Call (http://bit.ly/2lcS91E ) reports that security officers at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem on Wednesday agreed to a three-year contract with Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Security officers are part of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America.

Union President David Hickey says the 146-member local approved a deal that gives security guards immediate raises of 8 percent, a seniority structure and a greater say in work rules at the casino.

This story has been corrected to show that security officers are part of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, not that they joined in December.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

