German federal police say British hacker arrested in London

BERLIN (AP) " Germany's federal police say a 29-year-old Briton has been arrested on a European arrest warrant on suspicion of a cyberattack on Deutsche Telekom.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said Thursday the man, whose name wasn't released, is suspected of conducting a cyberattack on an internet access router in November that meant around 1 million customers couldn't go online.

The office says the suspect, who was arrested Wednesday at a London airport, planned to hack the router to integrate it into a networked "botnet" for cybercrimes.

Prosecutors say he allegedly offered to sell the botnet over the so-called darknet for "attack scenarios like so-called DDoS attacks."

A DDoS, or "Distributed Denial of Service," attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources.