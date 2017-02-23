10:32pm Thu 23 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

German federal police say British hacker arrested in London

BERLIN (AP) " Germany's federal police say a 29-year-old Briton has been arrested on a European arrest warrant on suspicion of a cyberattack on Deutsche Telekom.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said Thursday the man, whose name wasn't released, is suspected of conducting a cyberattack on an internet access router in November that meant around 1 million customers couldn't go online.

The office says the suspect, who was arrested Wednesday at a London airport, planned to hack the router to integrate it into a networked "botnet" for cybercrimes.

Prosecutors say he allegedly offered to sell the botnet over the so-called darknet for "attack scenarios like so-called DDoS attacks."

A DDoS, or "Distributed Denial of Service," attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 23 Feb 2017 22:32:42 Processing Time: 452ms