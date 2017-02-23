German federal police say British hacker arrested in London

BERLIN (AP) " Germany's federal police say a 29-year-old Briton has been arrested on a European arrest warrant on suspicion of a cyberattack on Deutsche Telekom.
The Federal Criminal Police Office said Thursday the man, whose name wasn't released, is suspected of conducting a cyberattack on an internet access router in November that meant around 1 million customers couldn't go online.
The office says the suspect, who was arrested Wednesday at a London airport, planned to hack the router to integrate it into a networked "botnet" for cybercrimes.
Prosecutors say he allegedly offered to sell the botnet over the so-called darknet for "attack scenarios like so-called DDoS attacks."
A DDoS, or "Distributed Denial of Service," attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources.
