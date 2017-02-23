GM pushing self-driving car rules that undercut competitors

WASHINGTON (AP) " General Motors is trying to persuade state lawmakers to approve self-driving car rules that would benefit the automaker while potentially keeping its competitors off the road.

The carmaker denies trying to freeze out other brands, but legislators in four states say GM lobbyists asked them to sponsor bills that the company's competitors contend would do just that.

The bills provide a blueprint for auto manufacturers to make self-driving cars available to the public through on-demand ridesharing apps rather than direct sale.

Technology companies like Alphabet's Waymo and ride-sharing companies like Uber say the measures could prevent them from deploying self-driving cars, because they require the vehicles be owned by an automaker.

Some manufacturers of partially self-driving cars say they fear they will also be excluded.