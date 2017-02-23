Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) " Australia's highest-paid public servant has announced his resignation two weeks after a revelation that he made 5.6 million Australian ($4.3 million) last year sparked a public furor.
Australia Post managing director Ahmed Fahour said Thursday he was quitting the national mail service on the same day the government-owned corporation posted a profit of AU$131 million for the six months through December. The figure was a big jump from the AU$16 million profit the corporation made in the same half a year earlier.
The Lebanonese-born former banker, 50, said his resignation was not caused by the widespread public outrage at his high salary.
Earlier this month, a Senate committee revealed Fahour's pay despite objections from Australia Post that making it public could attract media attention and damage the corporation's brand.
