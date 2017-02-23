Overcharging lawyer struck off

An overcharging lawyer who also misappropriated $237,000 of client money has been struck off the roll of barristers and solicitors.

Warren Richard McFie was previously sentenced to 12 months' home detention and 150 hours community service for his offending.

He also admitted overcharging a client $42,000 in 23 invoices over a 17-month period.

The New Zealand Law Society said in a statement today that McFie had apologised for his conduct to the society's New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

According to McFie's counsel, the former lawyer had sold his house and paid all the money so that clients had recovered their losses.

To complete the repayment of all the money, the tribunal also ordered McFie to refund $42,00 to the client who had been overcharged.

It further ordered McFie to pay $5000 of costs to the Law Society and to reimburse the cost of the hearing.

New Zealand Law Society President Kathryn Beck said every client must be able to feel that their money is totally safe and secure when it has been entrusted to the lawyer.

"Misappropriation of client money goes to the heart of the relationship of trust which is essential between lawyers and their clients. There is no excuse when that trust is breached," she said.

