1:40pm Thu 23 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Spirit Airlines CEO dismisses new, cheaper fares by rivals

DALLAS (AP) " The CEO of discount carrier Spirit Airlines says he isn't worried about competing against new, cheaper fares from American and United.

The "basic economy" fares being offered by American and United are designed to attract the kind of thrifty fliers that have helped Spirit double in revenue in four years.

Spirit CEO Robert Fornaro says his customers know what they're getting for a "bare fare."

He said Wednesday that American and United are trying to lure customers with a cheap fare, then convince them to buy a pricier ticket with more amenities.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 23 Feb 2017 13:41:36 Processing Time: 67ms