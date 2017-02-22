10:41am Thu 23 February
Newmont and Papa John's dip; Bristol-Myers and Garmin rise

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that opened substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Toll Brothers Inc., up $1.94 to $33.93

The homebuilder announced strong first-quarter results and said it expects to finish more homes this year.

Garmin Ltd., up $3.70 to $54.15

The navigation device maker had a far better quarter than expected as sales of fitness and outdoor devices improved.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up 57 cents to $55.35

The Wall Street Journal said billionaire investor Carl Icahn bought a stake in the drugmaker.

Newmont Mining Corp., down $1.44 to $36

The mining company reported weak quarterly results and said it expects higher expenses.

Unilever PLC, up $2.06 to $46.93

The food and consumer products company said it will review its options after it rejected a buyout offer from Kraft Heinz.

Concho Resources Inc., down $9.65 to $131.70

The oil and gas company's revenue disappointed analysts and it joined energy companies trading lower Wednesday.

Tribune Media Co., up $1.11 to $34.81

Activist investment fund Starboard Value disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in the company.

Papa John's International Inc., down $6.03 to $79.60

The pizza delivery company reported lower revenue than analysts had expected.

