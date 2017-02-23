8:21am Thu 23 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fed officials discussed possible rate hike 'fairly soon'

WASHINGTON (AP) " Federal Reserve officials earlier this month discussed the need to raise a key interest rate again "fairly soon," especially if the economy remains strong.

Minutes of the discussions showed that while Fed officials decided to keep a key rate unchanged at their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, there was a growing concern about what could happen to inflation if the economy out-performed expectations.

"Several" Fed officials expressed worries that there could be a "sizable undershooting" of the Fed's 4.8 percent unemployment goal that could force the Fed to boost rates at a faster pace than financial markets currently expect.

At the moment, economists are not expecting a rate hike until June. But the discussion in the minutes might raise the possibility of a hike as soon as March.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 Feb 2017 09:06:59 Processing Time: 17ms