8:09am Thu 23 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fed minutes: Officials discussed need to raise key rate 'fairly soon' if economy remains strong

WASHINGTON (AP) " Fed minutes: Officials discussed need to raise key rate 'fairly soon' if economy remains strong.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 23 Feb 2017 08:55:35 Processing Time: 13ms