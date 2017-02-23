Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 13-19

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 13-19. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 15.29 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.51 million.

3. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 11.08 million.

4. "Bull," CBS, 10.64 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.35 million.

6. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 10.32 million.

7. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.14 million.

8. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.62 million.

9. "This is Us," NBC, 9.04 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.61 million.

11. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 8.01 million.

12. "Mom," CBS, 7.87 million.

13. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.86 million.

14. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.68 million.

15. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.57 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.35 million.

17. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 7.25 million.

18. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.239 million.

19. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.238 million.

20. "Man with a Plan," CBS, 7.20 million.

