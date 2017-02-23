Sky Sport biggest barrier to merger

Vodafone and Sky are not allowed to merge into a single entity, the Commerce Commission announced this morning.



Commission chair Dr Mark Berry said the proposed merger would have created a pay-TV and telecommunications provider in New Zealand that owned all premium sports content.

He added that about half of all households in New Zealand had Sky TV and a large number of those were Sky Sport customers.



"Internationally, the trend for bundles that package up broadband, mobile and sport content is growing.

"Given the merged entity's ability to leverage its premium live sports content, we cannot rule out the real chance that demand for its offers would attract a large number of non-Vodafone customers," Berry said.



To clear the merger, the Commission would need to have been satisfied that it was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any relevant markets.



"The evidence before us suggests that the potential popularity of the merged entity's offers could result in competitors losing or failing to achieve scale to the point that they would reduce investment or innovation in broadband and mobile markets in the future.

"In particular, we have concerns that this could impact the competitiveness of key third players in these markets such as 2degrees and Vocus."



This was also against a backdrop of fibre being rolled out, making it an opportune time for the merged entity to entice consumers with new offers, Berry said.



"If significant switching occurred, the merged entity could, in time, have the ability to price less advantageously than without the merger or to reduce the quality of its service."

In a press conference following the decision, Dr Berry said had it not been for Sky's premium sports content, the merger would likely have been allowed to go ahead.

"The central question that we considered in this case was whether the merged entity would be able to leverage Sky's premium sports content to such an extent that over time it would reduce competition in the telecommunications markets, being broadband and mobile," he said.

"There is, as you would expect, a very significant consumer segment for whom Sky Sport is a must-have."

He added: "Sky Sport has all the important content that is the glue to which New Zealanders are attached -- rugby, cricket and so on."

Berry said that 65 submissions were made on the proposed merger - the most that the Commission had ever received.

He acknowledged that the merger could have produced competition in the short term, but in the long term, "our concern is that rivals might not be able to match the merged entity's offers".

Sky TV chief executive John Fellet said in a statement to the NZX that the Commission's decision was disappointing.

"This is a very disappointing conclusion to a merger we saw as enhancing New Zealand's communications and media landscape. From here we will continue to strive to deliver innovative ways to curate and deliver entertainment to all of New Zealand."

Vodafone New Zealand chief executive Russell Stanners said in a statement that the company would carefully review the Commission's statement and consider all courses of action.

"We are disappointed the Commerce Commission was unable to see the numerous benefits this merger brings to New Zealanders," he said.

The merger would have seen Sky TV buy Vodafone NZ for $3.44 billion, funded by a payment of $1.25b in cash and the issue of new Sky TV shares at a price of $5.40 per share. Vodafone would in turn become a 51 per cent majority shareholder in Sky TV, in what amounts to a reverse takeover.

Sky would have then borrowed $1.8b from Vodafone to fund the purchase, repay existing debt and for working capital.

Stanners would have headed the merged business.

What the Commerce Commission needed to consider:

• Was the merger likely to substantially reduce competition in a market?

• Would the merged business be able to raise prices or reduce quality?

• Would the merged entity be able to render its rivals less able to compete?

Vodafone

• 2016 revenue: $1.96 billion

• More than 3000 staff

Sky

• 2016 revenue: $929 million

• About 1500 staff

- NZ Herald