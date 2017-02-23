Thousands of Puerto Rico university students go on strike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " Thousands of public university students in Puerto Rico have gone on strike to protest looming budget cuts amid a deep economic crisis.

Five of 11 campuses of the University of Puerto Rico have been affected by strikes that began Wednesday and are expected to continue all week.

The strikes come just days after nearly a dozen top university officials resigned to protest the cuts. Gov. Ricardo Rossello has said the university needs to submit a fiscal plan with $300 million in budget cuts sought by a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances.

The students are blocking the entrance to campuses in Ponce, Bayamon, Arecibo, Mayaguez and Cayey. Students at the main campus in the capital of San Juan are holding an assembly on Wednesday to talk about the issue.