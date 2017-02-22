Airbus profit dives on problems with A400M military jet

PARIS (AP) " Surprise new costs for the long-troubled Airbus A400M military jet sent the European planemaker's profits plunging last year despite a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders acknowledged that "the jury is still out on the long-term success" of the A400M, but insisted that "it's absolutely necessary" to maintain it as long as European militaries depend on it.

Airbus on Wednesday reported that its profit fell 63 percent in 2016 to 995 million euros ($1.04 billion), from 2.7 billion euros the year before. It reported a 1.2 billion-euro charge on the A400M in the fourth quarter as it reassessed the overall cost of the program after new problems with improving its military capabilities.

Airbus' commercial plane forecast was more upbeat, foreseeing a rise in deliveries in 2017.