11:29am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Wal-Mart, General Mills and Popeyes climb; Kraft Heinz falls

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Kraft Heinz Co., down $1.78 to $94.87

The food giant said it "amicably" withdrew an offer to buy Unilever for $143 billion.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., up $12.61 to $78.73

The chicken chain agreed to be bought by Burger King owner Restaurant Brands for $1.8 billion, or $79 a share.

General Mills Inc., up $1.79 to $61.02

Several food and consumer goods makers climbed as investors felt Kraft Heinz could try to buy one of them.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $2.08 to $71.45

The retailer reported better online sales and its business in the U.S. grew stronger during the fourth quarter.

Genuine Parts Co., down $3 to $97.67

The auto and industrial parts distributor forecast a smaller annual profit than investors expected.

Tiffany & Co., up $2.23 to $88.41

The jewelry retailer will add three new directors to its board as part of a deal with hedge fund Jana Partners.

Scripps Network International Inc., up $5.46 to $81.50

The owner of Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV reported stronger revenue than analysts expected.

Transocean Ltd., up 31 cents to $13.47

Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil rose.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 22 Feb 2017 12:15:44 Processing Time: 18ms