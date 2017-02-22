8:38am Wed 22 February
United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare

DALLAS (AP) " American and United have started selling cheaper "basic economy" fares as they battle discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.

American announced early Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now United says it too is selling cut-rate tickets on some flights from Minneapolis to seven of its hub cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Basic economy fares are often $20 to $40 cheaper per round trip, but they come with severe restrictions " buyers are in the last group to board, and they can only carry a small item that fits under their seat.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

