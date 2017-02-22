The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 19, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Eerything, Everything by Nicola Yoon - 9780553496666 - (Random House Children's Books)

2. Burn by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Fifty Shades Freed by E L James - 9781612130613 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner - 9780698411432 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Park Avenue Prince by Louise Bay - 9781910747421 - (Louise Bay)

8. Heartbreak Hotel by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780345541444 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123145 - (St. Martin's Press)

10. Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James - 9781612130293 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

