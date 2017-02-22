Online options for Oscar-nominated flicks expand Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) " More movies and cheaper options arrive online Tuesday for movie fans still needing to catch up on Oscar-nominated flicks.

Of the 62 full-length movies and shorts nominated for any category , 45 are available in some form online. That includes animated and live action shorts released Tuesday by the cable channel Shorts HD.

One more title, the best picture nominee "Fences," comes out online Friday, leaving just 16 that you can see only in theaters.

Watching all 46 online will cost at least $173, assuming you already have subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Now. Focusing on just best picture and the four acting categories will still cost you nearly $70, not including the monthly subscriptions.

It's the cost of improving your chances of winning the Oscar pool. The good news is that prices have fallen for a few titles since last week.

Here's your viewing guide:

___

BEST PICTURE (AND DIRECTING)

None of the nine best picture nominees is available through a subscription service.

You can rent "Arrival," ''Hacksaw Ridge," ''Hell or High Water," ''Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight" through Amazon, Google Play or Apple's iTunes. "Fences" will be available for purchase only next Friday.

Rentals typically cost about $3 or $4, or a dollar more if you want them in high definition. Buying downloads usually cost about $15 for standard definition or $20 for HD. Shop around, as prices aren't always the same at the various services. Based on the cheapest options, you'll have to spend nearly $40 on the best picture movies.

You'll need to visit a theater for "Hidden Figures," ''La La Land" and "Lion." They aren't expected online before Sunday's ceremony.

On the plus side, you'll also get to watch all the nominees for best directing; all five nominees are also up for best picture.

___

ACTING NOMINEES

In addition to the best picture flicks, you'll need to watch six more movies to catch everyone nominated for the four acting categories.

"Captain Fantastic," ''Florence Foster Jenkins," ''Loving" and "Nocturnal Animals" are available for rent. "Jackie" is available for purchase online.

The cumulative total: nearly $70.

To see "Elle," you'll need to visit your local cineplex or indie theater.

___

SCREENPLAY CATEGORIES

All but two of the nominees in the two writing categories overlap with best picture. "The Lobster" is available through Amazon Prime, while "20th Century Women" isn't online at all.

___

FULL-LENGTH CARTOONS

Netflix has "Zootopia." ''Kubo and the Two Strings" is available to rent. "Moana" was released online Tuesday for purchase only. Head to theaters for "My Life as a Zucchini" and "The Red Turtle."

___

FULL-LENGTH DOCUMENTARIES

Netflix produced "13th" and streams it exclusively. Amazon Prime has "Life, Animated." Hulu has "O.J.: Made in America" (as does WatchESPN, though you'll need to sign in with a cable or satellite TV account).

"Fire At Sea" can be rented, while "I Am Not Your Negro" isn't expected online until June.

___

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Rent "A Man Called Ove" and "Tanna." Buy a ticket for the rest.

___

THE 15 SHORTS

" Animated: Shorts HD has a package with four of the five nominated shorts. The cheapest option as of Tuesday was through Google Play for about $6. You'll need to buy Pixar's "Piper" separately through Amazon, Google Play or iTunes for about $2.

" Live Action: Shorts HD has all five in a package. Again, Google Play was offering the best deal for about $6.

" Documentaries: "Extremis" and "The White Helmets" are available through Netflix. The New York Times is streaming "4.1 Miles" for free, while The New Yorker magazine hosts "Joe's Violin."

You'll need to head to a theater for "Watani: My Homeland." Shorts HD runs screenings at theaters, libraries and museums across the country.

___

AND THE REST ...

That leaves 15 movies for lower-profile categories such as music and makeup.

Netflix has "The Jungle Book," while Hulu and Amazon Prime offer "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." HBO has "Hail, Caesar!" and "Jim: The James Foley Story."

Five other movies can be rented, while two are for purchase only.

That means theaters for four " if you can still find a screening. These include big releases such as "Rogue One" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," so perhaps you've seen them already.

___

WATCHING THE SHOW

In major cities, the ceremony itself will be streamed online at abc.com and the ABC app if you can't get to a TV. However, you'll need to sign in with a cable or satellite account.

You also might be able to watch through an online TV subscription with Sling TV, PlayStation Vue or DirecTV Now. Availability depends on where you live; only a handful of ABC stations are offered this way.

For the E! channel's red carpet coverage, you'll need a subscription with an online TV service or a traditional cable or satellite provider. The cheapest plan with both ABC and E! is at DirecTV Now for $35 a month.

Oscar.com will have backstage and red-carpet coverage, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The stream continues once the ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m., but what's on stage will be only on ABC. It's free, with no cable or satellite account required.