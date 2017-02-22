7:04am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Historic Manhattan cathedral activates eco-friendly power

NEW YORK (AP) " The historic St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan has activated a geothermal plant " part of a series of environmentally friendly upgrades.

The Archdiocese of New York said Tuesday that the geothermal plant is comprised of 10 wells " up to 2,200 feet deep " drilled along the north and south sides of the cathedral.

The system is designed to harness clean, renewable power to regulate the temperature of the cathedral and adjoining buildings.

The archdiocese and cathedral said they want to "lead by example" in choosing the cost-effective, eco-friendly power option.

The cathedral's rector, Monsignor Robert T. Ritchie, says the church's mission includes "responsible stewardship of our natural resources."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 22 Feb 2017 07:53:06 Processing Time: 20ms