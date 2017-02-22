4:17am Wed 22 February
Richmont Mines posts 4Q profit

ROUYN NORANDA, Quebec (AP) " Richmont Mines Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $793,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rouyn Noranda, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.4 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $127.4 million.

Richmont Mines shares have climbed 37 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIC

Keywords: Richmont Mines, Earnings Report

