Markets Right Now: US indexes gain, remain at record highs

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets:
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from the holiday weekend in a buying mood.
Energy companies and banks posted some of the biggest gains in early trading Tuesday. Hess rose 2 percent and Northern Trust rose 1 percent.
The gains sent indexes further into record territory. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Presidents Day.
Several companies were rising after reporting better results than analysts expected. Wal-Mart jumped 2.6 percent and Home Depot rose 1 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,358.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 71 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,699. The Nasdaq composite rose 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,856.
