3:45am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

MediWound reports 4Q loss

YAVNE, Israel (AP) " MediWound Ltd. on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $430,000 in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $760,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $18.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 million.

MediWound shares have increased 35 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDWD

_____

Keywords: MediWound, Earnings Report

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 Feb 2017 04:26:26 Processing Time: 105ms