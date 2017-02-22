3:08am Wed 22 February
Ata Inc. posts 3Q profit

BEIJING (AP) " Ata Inc. on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10.9 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The computer-based testing company posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ata Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $3.8 million to $4.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $66.6 million to $69.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.71. A year ago, they were trading at $5.03.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATAI

