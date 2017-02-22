3:19am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Changyou.Com posts 4Q profit

BEIJING (AP) " Changyou.com Ltd. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option gains, were 75 cents per share.

The online gaming company posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.9 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $525.4 million.

Changyou.Com shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYOU

_____

Keywords: Changyou.Com, Earnings Report

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 22 Feb 2017 04:46:05 Processing Time: 12ms