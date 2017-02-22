2:59am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sohu.com reports 4Q loss

BEIJING (AP) " Sohu.com Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $65.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of $1.71. Losses, adjusted for stock option gains, came to $1.79 per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $411.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $224 million, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sohu.com expects its results to range from a loss of $1.80 per share to a loss of $1.55 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $345 million to $375 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Sohu.com shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHU

_____

Keywords: Sohu.com, Earnings Report

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 22 Feb 2017 02:59:33 Processing Time: 356ms