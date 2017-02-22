2:51am Wed 22 February
Tronox posts 4Q profit

KWINANA BEACH, Australia (AP) " Tronox Ltd. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $122 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kwinana Beach, Australia-based company said it had profit of $1. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains and restructuring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $548 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $59 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 million.

Tronox shares have risen 40 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

