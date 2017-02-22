Ritchie Bros. tops Street 4Q forecasts

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) " Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The heavy equipment auctioneer posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.8 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $566.4 million.

Ritchie Bros. shares have fallen almost 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 30 percent in the last 12 months.

Keywords: Ritchie Bros., Earnings Report