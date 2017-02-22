2:35am Wed 22 February
Macy's tops 4Q profit forecasts

CINCINNATI (AP) " Macy's Inc. is reporting fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $475 million.

The Cincinnati-based department store chain said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

Macy's posted revenue of $8.52 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.58 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.15 per share.

Macy's shares have decreased roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has decreased 21 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Keywords: Macy's, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

