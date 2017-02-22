2:27am Wed 22 February
Greece calls on Germany to ease budget surplus demands

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Greece's government is calling on Germany to drop what it described as "irrational" budget demands in Greece's bailout program.

Speaking a day after Greece and its European creditors agreed to resume talks on further reforms, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos called Tuesday on Germany to ease demands for the country to post a 3.5 percent primary surplus " the budget balance minus debt interest costs "for a decade.

He also called on Germany to "adopt a constructive stance" to reach a deal on some form of debt relief.

Greece agreed Monday to impose further reforms taking effect from 2019, after its current third bailout ends. The government says the measures will be fiscally neutral, with every increase in financial burden being offset by another counter-measure.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

