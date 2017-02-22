1:43am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Wal-Mart earnings fall, but online sales surge

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) " Wal-Mart says fourth-quarter earnings fell nearly 18 percent, hurt by its investments in e-commerce and stores.

But the world's largest retailer saw its U.S. business accelerate during the period that covers the holiday shopping season.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said Tuesday it earned $3.76 billion, or $1.22 per share in the three months ended Jan. 31. That compares with $4.57 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year ago.

Excluding certain items, earnings per share were $1.30. Sales excluding memberships fee rose 0.8 percent to $129.75 billion.

Analysts had expected $1.28 per share on revenue of $131.13 billion, according to FactSet. Wal-Mart says a key revenue metric rose 1.8 percent at its U.S. namesake business. E-commerce sales surged 29 percent.

Wal-Mart has been aiming to improve its operations amid stronger competition.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 Feb 2017 03:20:12 Processing Time: 34ms