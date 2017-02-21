10:22pm Tue 21 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Eurozone growth seen running at near 6-year high

LONDON (AP) " A closely watched survey is showing that the economic recovery in the 19-country eurozone has accelerated in February and that growth is running at a near six-year high.

In its monthly survey of economic activity across the region, financial information company IHS Markit also said Tuesday that job creation was the best for nine-and-a-half years, as order books and business optimism continued to pick up.

The firm's purchasing managers' composite output index " a broad gauge of economic activity " spiked to 56.0 in February from 54.4 the previous month. The index now stands at its highest level since April 2011, which points to potentially robust quarterly growth of 0.6 percent in the first three months of the year if sustained in March.

The survey also pointed to rising inflation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 21 Feb 2017 22:22:59 Processing Time: 480ms