Dan Carter dropped by Land Rover following drink driving incident

Dan Carter has been dropped as a brand ambassador for Land Rover following his drink driving incident in France last week.

The former All Black admitted to drink driving in Paris last week.

Carter was caught drink-driving by French police on Wednesday night, reportedly with a blood alcohol level of 0.98g per litre - above the legal limit of 0.5g.

He also reportedly did not have his driver's license with him.

French rugby journalist Richard Escot said he understood Carter had drank around four glasses of red wine at a dinner with his club and was not on a big night out when he was stopped by police for speeding on the Champs-Elysées in Paris.

Carter shared a post on Facebook today that said Land Rover had ended its corporate relationship with him

"Not surprisingly, Landrover, who for good reason have zero tolerance towards drink driving, have ended their relationship with me. I understand this completely and am disappointed I put them in this position."

Land Rover New Zealand would not provide further comment on the situation.

The All Blacks are sponsored by Ford, which rules out current players from endorsing competing automobiles.

A fun night with these French sporting stars at new @landrover discovery launch #LandRover #Discovery #ParisMotorShow A post shared by Dan Carter (@dancarter_) on Sep 30, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

Carter arrived back in New Zealand on Saturday on a pre-planned family holiday.

On Friday he apologised apologised for drink-driving, saying he made a "massive error of judgment", on Facebook.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family," he wrote.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

