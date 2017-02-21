Job ads up 5 per cent - Seek

There was a 5 per cent increase in the number of jobs advertised on employment website Seek in January compared to last year.

It's particularly a job-seekers market in information and communications technology, trades and services, and manufacturing, transport and logistics.

Seek New Zealand general manager Janet Faulding said the increase in January was driven by continued solid job ad growth across Auckland, up 7.2 per cent, as well as in the country's smaller regions.

Outside of Auckland, Waikato had the largest year-on-year advertising growth of all North Island regions, with job ads up 24.4 per cent.

In the South Island, Otago topped the list for job ads with a 29.9 per cent bump on last January. Hospitality and Tourism was the top-hiring industry with chefs in high demand.

However, it was a hirer's market in Canterbury and Wellington with a higher than average number of candidates applying for each job advertised.

There was a 0.1 per cent increase in the number of Wellington-based job ads, and a 10.3 per cent decrease in Canterbury.

Across New Zealand, the most in-demand professionals were those in marketing and communications.

Their averaged advertised salaries were $52,500 for a marketing assistant or coordinator; $77,900 for a marketing communication specialist; and $75,000 for digital and search marketers.

"A trend we're seeing throughout New Zealand is the increased need for digital and search marketing specialists, as well as entry-level marketing professionals," Faulding said.

"Strong demand for entry level marketing professionals is good news for those who have just completed a tertiary qualification and looking for their first job," she added.

- NZ Herald