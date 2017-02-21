3:48am Tue 21 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Merkel appeals court order to reveal chats with journalists

BERLIN (AP) " The German government is appealing a court order requiring it to provide information about any background briefings that Chancellor Angela Merkel has with journalists.

A Berlin court ruled in favor of a newspaper reporter who had demanded details about the time, place, participants and topics of Merkel's off-the-record chats, though not the precise contents.

The German weekly Der Spiegel first reported the ruling over the weekend.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday the government has "a very clear legal stance which it will present during the further course of the case."

The head of Germany's journalists association DJV criticized the court's decision. Frank Ueberall said the wording of the ruling could result in all conversations between journalists and officials being publicized.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 21 Feb 2017 03:53:04 Processing Time: 7ms