Superfund defends CEO's big pay rise

Adrian Orr, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Steven McNicholl
The New Zealand Superannuation fund is standing by a decision to give chief executive Adrian Orr a significant pay rise in the 2015/16 year, despite opposition from then Finance Minister Bill English.

It was revealed last October that Orr was the nation's highest paid public servant and the first to crack the $1 million pay mark.

New documents released today show Prime Minister Bill English - then Finance Minister - originally declined the proposed increase which could have been as high as 35.6 per cent if he had achieved his maximum bonus.

Ultimately Orr received a 15.8 per cent increase to his base remuneration.

On a total remuneration basis (excluding Kiwisaver), he received a 23.4 per cent increase taking his taxable income to $1.03m.

The New Zealand Superfund latest annualised rate of return is 9.9 per cent - generating $5.4 billion on $33b in funds.

"The CEO's remuneration is fair, competitive and appropriate given the nature and complexity of the role," Guardians of the Super Fund chair woman Catherine Savage said in a statement.

"In determining an appropriate salary for the CEO the Board relied on external market data."

The CEO's remuneration was not high compared to international peers, she said.

- NZ Herald

