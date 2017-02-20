Superfund defends CEO's big pay rise

The New Zealand Superannuation fund is standing by a decision to give chief executive Adrian Orr a significant pay rise in the 2015/16 year, despite opposition from then Finance Minister Bill English.

It was revealed last October that Orr was the nation's highest paid public servant and the first to crack the $1 million pay mark.

New documents released today show Prime Minister Bill English - then Finance Minister - originally declined the proposed increase which could have been as high as 35.6 per cent if he had achieved his maximum bonus.

Ultimately Orr received a 15.8 per cent increase to his base remuneration.

On a total remuneration basis (excluding Kiwisaver), he received a 23.4 per cent increase taking his taxable income to $1.03m.

The New Zealand Superfund latest annualised rate of return is 9.9 per cent - generating $5.4 billion on $33b in funds.

"The CEO's remuneration is fair, competitive and appropriate given the nature and complexity of the role," Guardians of the Super Fund chair woman Catherine Savage said in a statement.

"In determining an appropriate salary for the CEO the Board relied on external market data."

The CEO's remuneration was not high compared to international peers, she said.

- NZ Herald