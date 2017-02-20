Nail salon prosecuted for using banned substance

A nail salon has been fined $13,500 for using a banned substance to glue artificial nails onto customer hands.

Kiwi Nails and Spa Limited appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court today for using a banned substance after pleading guilty to a charge laid by WorkSafe under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996.

The salon was inspected by WorkSafe and Auckland Council and it was discovered the company was using a substance called methylacrylate to glue artificial nails onto customer's nails.

Methylacrylate, one of the main components in plastics, is not allowed to be used as a component or ingredient in any cosmetic product. It is known to cause drowsiness, headaches and trembling hands if people are exposed to the fumes, and it can cause damage to nails and irritate customer's skin on contact.

"It is unacceptable for companies to put workers and customers in harm's way by using banned substances which they know are toxic and illegal," WorkSafe's Acting General Manager Operations and Specialist Services, Simon Humphries says.



"If customers or workers are concerned, or have a very bad reaction to a product used, then we recommend that they report it to us."

- NZ Herald