Countdown rebrands and discounts perfectly nutritious 'ugly' fruit and veges no one wants

We've all had a laugh at the questionably shaped carrot or the kumara with knobbly bits or growths on it. Now, a supermarket is rebranding the ugly bits of fruit no one wants and offering them at a discounted rate.



In an attempt to cut food waste, Countdown has launched The Odd Bunch. It takes the "ugly" produce that may not have typically made it to supermarket shelves because of imperfections, and lumps it together in identifiable packaging.

The first produce to join The Odd Bunch will be hail-damaged stone fruit and carrots, with more fruit and vegetables appearing on shelves in the next few months.

The Odd Bunch will also be available online when it is stocked in-store.

Countdown's general manager merchandise, Chris Fisher, said the campaign was about reducing food waste, supporting growers by taking more of their crop, and helping to make healthy food more affordable.

"There are any number of reasons why produce might look a little unusual, from growing at an odd angle to being affected by the weather. It still tastes great and is just as nutritious as regular produce.

"We think many shoppers will forgive a little ugliness to help combat food waste and save."

Jenny Marshall, spokeswoman for Love Food Hate Waste, said there was more than 120,000 tonnes of food going into landfills across New Zealand every year.

"Imperfect fruit and veges can still be delicious."

Kevin Wilcox, managing director of fruit and vege grower A S Wilcox and Sons is supplying onions, carrots and potatoes for The Odd Bunch. "As a grower we take pride in supplying premium quality vegetables, however, it's frustrating to witness a portion of our produce going to waste simply on account of shape or other cosmetic defect that has no bearing on the taste or nutritional value of the vegetable."

The Odd Bunch is packaged in polyethylene, a single resin recyclable plastic that can be recycled in selected stores as part of Countdown's soft plastics recycling programme.

Prices will vary depending on seasonal price fluctuations and stock availability.

- NZ Herald