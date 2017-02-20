4:45am Mon 20 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Thousands protest in Georgia to back opposition TV station

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) " Thousands of Georgians have rallied in the capital in support of the country's opposition-minded television station that they suspect is about to be transferred to a more government-friendly owner.

Rustavi-2 is Georgia's most popular TV station and the Sunday demonstration on Tbilisi's main avenue attracted people from a wide political spectrum.

Some carried signs calling for the imprisonment of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream coalition.

Rustavi-2 has changed hands in murky deals several times.

The current controversy stems from a case filed by a former owner, Kibar Khalvashi, who is seeking to regain control.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case soon. Station supporters claim the court is under government pressure to transfer it from the current owners.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 20 Feb 2017 05:30:27 Processing Time: 23ms