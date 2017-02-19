9:31am Sun 19 February
Federal judge rules Puerto Rico bondholder suit can proceed

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " A federal judge has agreed to let Puerto Rico's general obligation bondholders move ahead with a lawsuit arguing that the territory's government can't refuse to pay them while it pays off other bondholders while trying to restructure the island's nearly $70 billion in debt.

The judge ruled Friday night that the move can proceed even though last year's law creating Puerto Rico's fiscal control board put a halt on most legal action by creditors.

The lawsuit takes issue with the commonwealth government's ability to default on its general obligation bonds while still paying the holders of sales tax debt.

