Dunedin dairy vows to boycott Cadbury products

By Vaughan Elder

Cadbury staff leave the Dunedin factory after being briefed on the proposal to end operations. Photo / Otago Daily Times
A Dunedin dairy owner has vowed to boycott Cadbury products and called on other New Zealanders to do the same.

Brunch 'N' Lunch owner Errol White is one of a growing number of people calling for a boycott of Cadbury products in the wake of Mondelez International's plan to shut Cadbury's Dunedin factory, announced on Thursday.

The Frederick St shop owner said if enough businesses and consumers followed his lead, Mondelez might begin to regret its decision.

There is a growing number of people calling for a boycott of Cadbury products in the wake of Mondelez International's plan to shut the factory. Photo / NZ Herald
"We've got Whittaker's chocolate, which is made in New Zealand. Why don't we just stick to selling their [product]?" he said.

"I've taken all my Cadbury's stuff out and that's it, I'm not going to buy it any more."

He had spoken to other Dunedin business owners who were considering removing Cadbury products from their shelves.

Mr White's stand comes as more people on social media have called for a boycott.

A "Boycott Cadbury NZ" Facebook page, which was created after Thursday's announcement, had more than 400 likes as of yesterday evening.

- NZ Herald

