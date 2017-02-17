11:28am Sat 18 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police recover 600 more boxes of diapers stolen from truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) " Rhode Island police have recovered more than half a load of diapers stolen from a delivery truck but are still looking to pin down the location of the rest.

State police say they recovered 600 boxes of the diapers from a private home in Cranston on Friday after recovering 900 boxes from a Providence storefront on Thursday.

Each box holds about 100 diapers and retails for roughly $40.

Police say driver Aubrey Bettis, of Providence, sold the $90,000 worth of diapers instead of delivering them to an Amazon distribution facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, this month.

Bettis and Damon Martin, of Coventry, were arraigned on larceny charges. A defense lawyer hasn't commented.

Police say they are seeking a third suspect.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 18 Feb 2017 13:00:43 Processing Time: 33ms