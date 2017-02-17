Investment banker gets 3-year prison term over inside tips

NEW YORK (AP) " An investment banker convicted of insider trading charges that he fed tips to his father has been sentenced in New York to three years in prison.
A federal judge announced the sentence Friday for Sean Stewart. She ordered Stewart to spend a year in home detention during probation and perform 200 hours of community service.
Stewart was convicted last summer after a jury concluded he shared secrets while working as an executive in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners LP.
He maintained his innocence at his sentencing, though he acknowledged making "serious mistakes."
The judge refused Stewart's request to serve no more than a year in prison but sentenced him to less than the five years recommended by federal sentencing guidelines.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings