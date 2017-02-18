Recalls this week: Stroller components, patio benches

More than 700,000 components for car seat-to-stroller mounts are being recalled because they can disengage unexpectedly. Other consumer products recalled this week include patio benches that can collapse.

Here's a more detailed look:

STROLLERS

DETAILS: Click & Go mounting components for use with Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers. They were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017. The model number for compatible strollers can be found on the inside of the stroller's metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers. The company is offering repair kits for the mounts. Details on model numbers for the relevant strollers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Britax-Recalls-Strollers

WHY: A damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly from the stroller, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat.

INCIDENTS: 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. In addition, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

HOW MANY: About 676,000 in the U.S., 36,400 in Canada and about 4,600 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call Britax at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, visit www.us.britax.com and click on the Safety Notice or visit us.britax.com/recall, or send email to Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.

PATIO BENCHES

DETAILS: Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set. They were sold at Target stores nationwide and at Target.com from January 2016 through July 2016. The model number can be found on the front page of the product's assembly instructions or on the product's packaging. Model numbers include 009-00-3894, 009-00-2005, 009-00-2006, 009-00-2007, 009-00-2008, 009-00-4568, and 009-00-4573.

WHY: The patio benches can collapse while in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of the patio benches collapsing, including one report of a knee injury.

HOW MANY: About 1,300.

FOR MORE: Call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or visit www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "Patio/Garden" on for more information, or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page.