Thai gov't panel approves coal plant in popular tourist area

BANGKOK (AP) " Thailand's prime minister says a government committee has approved construction of an 800-megawatt coal power plant near pristine beaches on the Andaman Sea.
The plant is to be built on the coast in Krabi, a famous tourist destination with soaring cliffs and white sands.
The announcement by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha that the National Energy Policy Committee gave the go-ahead was criticized by activists who worry the plant will pollute local waters and spoil scenery. They say it will damage tourism and fishing, and that eco-friendly alternatives should be considered instead.
Supporters of the plant say it will make up for a big energy shortfall in the country's south and wean it off electricity imports from neighboring countries.
The proposal will be reviewed before being forwarded to the Cabinet.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings