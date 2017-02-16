11:00am Fri 17 February
New mosquito trap smart enough to keep just the bad bugs

WASHINGTON (AP) " A smart trap for mosquitoes is promising to catch the bloodsuckers while letting friendlier insects escape " and even record the exact weather conditions when different species emerge to bite.

Whether it really could improve public health is still to be determined. But researchers say during pilot-testing around Houston last summer, the robotic traps accurately captured particular mosquito species " those capable of spreading the Zika virus and certain other diseases.

Rather than the old-fashioned net approach, the new trap consists of 64 compartments outfitted with an infrared light beam that allows recognition of certain species. When the right bug flies in, a door shuts to capture it.

The research was presented at a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Boston.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

