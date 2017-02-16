Bank offers sub-4pc home loan rate

HSBC has bucked moves by other banks dropping its home loan rate below 4 per cent for owner-occupiers.

While other banks have increased home loan rates in recent weeks citing higher wholesale funding costs HSBC has come out with a 3.99 per cent rate for an 18 month fixed term loan.

The rate is just shy of the record low rate of 3.95 per cent which HSBC ran with this time last year.

But it is only available for owner-occupiers who borrow more than $500,000 or have $100,000 in savings and investments with the bank.

Existing HSBC premier customers can also get it if they borrow an extra $100,000.

Glen Tonks, head of retail banking and wealth management at HSBC in New Zealand, said the rate was being offered for a limited time.

"With market uncertainty having increased in recent times, we are pleased to be able to provide our owner occupier customers with certainty over the short-to-medium term with this 3.99 per cent per annum 18 month-fixed mortgage offer."

HSBC's 3.99 per cent rate special follows a flurry of mortgage rate increases since the start of the year with a number of banks increasing longer term fixed rates more than once.

Some banks have also increased their floating rate - an unusual move in what has been a falling cash rate environment.

Last week the Reserve Bank decided to keep the official cash rate on hold at 1.75 per cent - but rate watcher Canstar warned home loan rates will continue to rise this year.

"Canstar expects home loans rates to continue to rise in 2017 as banks and other lenders aim to pass on the pressures of overseas funding costs, while looking to retain margin," Jose George, Canstar New Zealand general manager said in a statement in the wake the Reserve Bank decision.

"For existing home loan customers Canstar recommends that they review their budgets and stress test their repayment capability through online calculators to ensure that they can accommodate any potential increased cost of servicing their loans."

