The Latest: 1 injured in Oklahoma oil field explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) " The Latest on an oil field explosion in eastern Oklahoma (all times local):

2 p.m.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital after an oil field explosion in eastern Oklahoma.

The condition of the person was not immediately available.

Earlier reports suggested numerous people were hurt. The Pittsburg County sheriff's office tells KTUL there is one confirmed injury.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the explosion happened near Quinton in Pittsburg County, about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Quinton police tell KTUL the head blew off a gas well.

A state route that was closed just after the explosion has reopened.

___

1:20 p.m.

Authorities say numerous people are injured after an explosion at an oil field in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the explosion happened near Quinton in Pittsburg County, about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa.

The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office tells KTUL that multiple volunteer fire departments are at the gas well site. The TV station reports that emergency management crews and the county sheriff's office also are on the scene.

The highway patrol says part of a state route in the area has been closed.